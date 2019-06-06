Martian nine district title three-peat

The Goodrich Martians tallied their third consecutive district title with a 1-0 win over Linden on Monday at Lake Fenton.

“The district final was a pitchers duel,” said GHS Varsity Baseball Coach Bob Foreback. “The game was scoreless until the sixth inning and whoever scored first was going to win”

With two outs in the sixth, Colby Phipps reached base by a Linden error. Josh Belanger drew a walk. Brayden Raether singled on a line drive to center field and scored Phipps from second to score the games only run.

“There were numerous defensive plays by each team that kept the fans on the edge of their seats,” he said. Colby threw a great game and was in control the entire time. He is a three year varsity player and it showed today. He was poised and a true leader. He went seven innings giving up four hits, walking three and striking out six. Raether had two of the Martians four hits and the lone RBI. We played a strong game and we have been really fun to watch lately. This is the time of year where you want to be playing well and we certianly are.”

Goodrich is currently 27-10