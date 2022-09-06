Martians 2nd at Midland

By David Fleet

Editor

Midland — The Goodrich Girls Golf team finished in second in the Frank Altimore Invite at Midland Curie west golf course with a team score of 343. Traverse City Central was champions with a team score of 337.

“Good solid finish against some quality Division one schools,” said Lloyd Walters, GHS head coach. “I’m proud of the team coming back from a 10 stroke deficit with 4 holes to close the gap to one stroke.”

Leading the way for the Lady Martians was Sr. Abby Schell who tied for medalist honors with a score of 78 out of 89 competitors. Soph. Sanora Kochan finished in eighth place with a score of 86.