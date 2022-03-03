Martians fall in state finals

By David Fleet

Editor

A sign is posted on the Goodrich Martian Wrestling room door.

“State Championships have been won because of the work done in this room. It’s a simple choice. Work like a champion or don’t.”

Despite falling just one win short on Feb. 26 in the MHSAA State Wrestling Finals at the Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo—the Martians demonstrated the hard work, determination and compassion to be the best.

A stellar year came to a close on Saturday as Lowell, who has won nine consecutive state championships, defeated Goodrich (31-3) for the second straight year, 46-16 in the finals.

“Lowell is at a whole different level,” said Head Coach Ken Sirignano.”It was the third time in four year we lost to Lowell. We wrestled hard.”

Goodrich punched their ticket to the State finals by defeating Mason in the State QuarterFinals by talling five pins in a row to turn a close match to a runaway win over Mason that ended the season at 32-4.

