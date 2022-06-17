Martians on the cusp of state crown

By David Fleet

Editor

Two wins to go.

On June 11, the Goodrich Martians Varsity Baseball team won the state regional championship, their first since 2008, and punched their ticket to the MHSAA Final Four. On June 17, the Martians take on No. 1 ranked Ada Forest Hills Eastern at Michigan State University in the State semi-finals. With this quarterfinal win Goodrich is now 37-2 the most wins for any Goodrich team. Check out thecitizenonline.com for updates.

On June 11, Goodrich High School defeated Lamphere High School 7-0 and Powers Catholic High School 2-0.

In the Powers game, Carson Raether tripled to start the game and sets the tone by scoring the first run on a Travis Liford single to right field.

“Keller was stellar,” said Coach Foreback. “He got the win in both games.

GHS Senior Noah Keller pitched 3 innings in the first game striking out 7. Then struck out 10 in 4.1 innings only giving up 1 hit and no walks before reaching his max pitch count.

When the day was over, Keller struck out 17 batters and gave up no runs. Brady Gauthier came in to close the game going 2.2 innings walking 0 and giving up 1 hit. Joey Belanger scored Jack Foreback from first base with a two out double to the left center gap to give Goodrich it’s second run.