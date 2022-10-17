Martians tennis regional champs

By David Fleet

Editor

Portland — On Oct. 6, the Goodrich Boys Varsity Tennis team won their first outright regional championship at Portland following six previous trips to the state finals as a second place qualifier.

Head Coach Roger Conn said the Martians had six flight finalists with three outright flight champions.

“The boys performed extremely well with our limited experience in the lineup,” said Conn. “This team is made up of freshman and sophomores with one senior and one junior. They met the intensity of the moment and showed up to compete which is all I can ask of them as their coach. Very proud of them.”

The Martins competed in Division 4, Regional 29, winning with a score of 25 over Williamston 21, Lansing Catholic 20, Portland 18, Flint Powers Catholic 6, Corunna 2, Chesaning Union 2, Ovid-Elsie 2, and Lansing Christian School.