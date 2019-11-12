Marvin Foguth

FOGUTH, Marvin George; of Waterford; unexpectedly passed away Nov. 11, 2019; age 86;

preceded in death by his wife of 44 yrs., Alice; father of Jennifer (Jeff) McLanson; grandpa of Justin, Jordan (Amy), Jessica & Jamie. He was the youngest of a large family. Marv served in the U.S. Navy and retired from General Motors. He enjoyed running marathons, drawing, painting and carving wood. Marv loved spending time in the community and getting to know people. He was an active member/acolyte at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford and helped often Colombiere Conference & Retreat Center. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Thursday 6:00pm-9:00pm with a rosary at 6:30pm. Funeral Mass Friday, Nov 15 at 10:00am at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church. Cemetery Service with Military Honors Tuesday, Nov 19th at 1:00pm at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorials may be made to Right to Life of MI.

