Mary ‘Jean’ Bambach

BAMBACH, MARY “JEAN” (nee Walker), age 80, of Grand Blanc, passed away July 1, 2025. She was born on March 10, 1945, in Almont, Michigan, daughter of the late Melvin and Mabel Walker (nee Barnett). Loving wife of Jerry for 59 wonderful years. Dear mother of Melissa (Michael) McNaughton, Kimberly Bambach (Frank Luisi) and Jennifer (Mark) Oskar; proud grandmother of Michaela, Mackenzie, Jordan, Katlyn, Nicholas, Ryan, Ethan and Evelyn; dear sister of Nancy (Clare) Reker, and Patricia (Tom) Townsend. She was preceded in death by her siblings Ronald (Mary) Walker, Richard (Betty) Walker, Milton (Laverne) Walker, Roy Walker and Linda (Larry) Turrell. Jean loved playing cards and train dominoes with anyone willing to join. Her flowers bloomed with care, her cinnamon rolls were a favorite among family and friends and nothing made Nana happier than time with her grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 7, 2025, at 12:00 Noon, with an instate time at 11:00 AM at Faith Lutheran Church, 12534 Holly Road, Grand Blanc. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville. Interment will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to the Faith Lutheran Church Endowment Fund in Grand Blanc. Kindly keep Jean’s family in your hearts and prayers as they remember and celebrate her life. To leave a condolence, please visit www.VillageFH.com