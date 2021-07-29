Masks optional this fall at Goodrich Schools Distirct

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich- Masking will be a choice this fall when students and teachers head back this fall.

Distirct Superintendent Wayne Wright released a letter to parents on July 26 regarding masks when school starts up Aug. 30.

“We know that choice is important to our parents. At this time, masking will be a choice for any staff member, student or visitor,” said Wright. “Masks will be required when riding the bus to and from school, field trips, or extracurricular activities. While we might share information on the availability of testing and vaccinations, we will leave the choice to parents for their children and to the individual as it relates to our staff. I want to be very clear that we will not participate in any protocols or procedures that would separate or create issues of equity amongst our students as the result of vaccination status or the choice to wear a face covering”

“For those students, staff and parents that remain very concerned about COVID-19, please know we will continue to follow the law and any school requirements,” he said.

“If the health department mandates mask wearing in schools for any period of time, we will follow that mandate. The health and safety of our school community is a top priority.”

The decison comes the day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed direction on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling infection surges, according to a press release.

Citing new information about the variant’s ability to spread among vaccinated people, the CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools nationwide, regardless of vaccination status.

Earlier this month Brandon Schools announced the district will be mask optional for summer school and the fall.

“Summer school programs will be mask optional for all of our buildings,” said Superintendent Dr. Karl Heidrich. “We’re expecting to continue mask optional for the fall, so that’s something that I would be addressing with the community and parents.”