MBK nears temporary veteran occupancy

Atlas Twp. — A multi-year zoning challenge between the township and a temporary occupancy veterans home continues.

My Brothers Keeper is nearing completion of obtaining required building permits that, according to judicial order, allow a temporary occupancy of their building.

The issue started in May 2024, after the Atlas Township Board of Trustees passed a motion to support the planning commission’s recommendation to not approve MBK’s request for conditional rezoning. The decision follows several months of deliberation between MBK and the township over rezoning property located at 11280 Hegel Road from Residential Agricultural to Special Housing District.

MBK intends to operate a 10 bedroom home for honorably discharged veterans from medical facilities. They will provide supportive services and therapies for up to 180 days to prepare the resident to move to another setting.

The current Residential Agriculture zoning does not allow for 10 unrelated adults to reside in one dwelling.

On Dec. 9, 2024 Judge Kelly granted a motion requested by MBK for a preliminary injunction ordering Atlas Township to issue a certification of occupancy.

MBK is now nearing the completion of the required permits for the temporary occupancy. As of mid-June the requirements for the plumbing, mechanical and electrical permits have been completed, according to Jim Busch, township supervisor. Now, MBK is working with building officials to resolve the remaining required state requirements.

Once those permits have been resolved, under judicial order they can temporarily occupy the building.

The zoning trial is set for the first week of December 2025.

The conditions provided by MBK included, the veteran transitional housing shall be limited to 12 or less individuals; the property shall have 24/7 surveillance; on site staffing 24/7; food services and transportation available for residents; no individual with a criminal sexual conduct conviction will be allowed as a resident; all individuals that reside on the property are screened by the Veteran’s Administration and all individuals must meet DD-214, and be honorably discharged.