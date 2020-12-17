New in the township, pizza, calzones, lasagna

David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp.-MB’s Taste of Italy opened its doors in October and since that time, owner Brandon Cornell has crafted a menu to provide a wide variety of stellar choices, from pizza, calzones, wings, subs, lasagna and ribs.

“Our mission here at MB’s is to make the best pizza and eats you’ve ever had,” said Cornell. “Our recipes and dishes come from my family that are long tried and tested over time.’

Cornell spent many years working with his grandmother, Casey who owned and operated a pizzeria in Spring Hill, Fla.

“I spent my summers working with grandma and she shared her recipes with us,” he said. “She created her own way of getting the seasoning just right. It’s now our own twist, some outstanding dining.”

Check out a famous massive calzones or a Buffalo Chicken or Philly Steak pizza.

MB’s Taste of Italy is located at 5500 Oak Hill Road. Call (248) 572-6065.