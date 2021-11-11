MDOT Small Urban Road program

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-On Monday night Sheri Wilkerson, village administrator, confirmed the award of a $40,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Transportation Small Urban Road program. As a result, Pontiac Street between Hegel and Erie streets will be milled and filled in 2025.

The Small Urban Program provides federal Surface Transportation Program (STP) funding to areas with an urbanized population of 5,000 to 49,999. Road and transit capital projects are eligible for STP funds.

On Sept. 20, 2021 Atlas Township board of trustees voted 4-0 to apply and was recently awarded the MDOT Small Urban grant to provide money for the partial funding of Green Road from Gale to Ridge roads for $345,000.