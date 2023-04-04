MDOT to announce Northern Oakland I-75 reconstruction project

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp. — A two year $160 million project on I-75 is just months away from starting.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is currently in the process of finalizing plans for resurfacing, bridge work coupled with curb and gutter upgrades over an estimated 14 miles of I-75 from Ortonville Road to the Genesee County line.

Diane Cross, of MDOT said bid finalization is ongoing and further information will be announced later this year.

The traffic will be shifted into the opposite lane and shared in each direction for 2024 and 2025. Preliminary work is expected to begin in May and June this year.

I-75 was built in the 1960s, more than a half-century ago. Projects are ongoing along the interstate which carries an estimated 170,000 vehicles daily.