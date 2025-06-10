Meet Up & Eat Up at Brandon

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp. — The Brandon School District is offering Meet Up and Eat Up meals two different ways this summer, July 8-Aug. 14.

The regular meal service will be at Harvey-Swanson Elementary School, Tuesdays-Thursdays, with breakfast 8:30 -9:15 a.m. and lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The food service department will also hand out packaged meals to-go, also at Harvey-Swanson Elementary, where families can pick up meals seven days worth of meals for those who do not participate in the regular, congregate meal services. Pick-up will be Wednesdays, 1-3:30 p.m. This option requires sign up on the food services department tab at brandonschooldistrict.org. It will be available the week of June 23.

“We are excited to announce that this year, participants will receive half gallons of milk instead of half pints, and fresh produce boxes each week,” said Ashley LaHaye, director of food services. “Non-Congregate will require signing up via Google form, just like last summer.”

Meet Up and Eat Up provides free meals for children 18 and younger, and people up to age 26 that are mentally or physically disabled.

Call 248-627-1828 with questions.