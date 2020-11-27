Melisa Parry

PARRY, MELISA MAY of Goodrich; Died suddenly November 25, 2020. She was 47.

Born December 12, 1977 in Pontiac, Michigan the daughter of Martin James and Connie Rae Everett. She married John Adam Parry on February 1, 2014 in Goodrich, Michigan. She is survived by her loving husband, Adam Parry; two children, Alexander Parry and Caitlyn Parry; her parents, Connie (John) Rederstorf and Martin (Kate) Everett; sister, Tamara (James) Roy; nieces and nephews, Jaydn and Charlie Roy; she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Shirley and Tex Hawkins, Louise Judge and Bob Everett. Melisa worked in Quality Control/Boss Coordinator for Ricaro Automotive of N. America in Clinton Twp., Michigan. A private celebration of Melisa’s life will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Victor Torres, officiating. Due to COVID restrictions only 25 people are allowed in the chapel at a time. Family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in a public visitation. Please wear a mask. Memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabets Association. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. Her service will be livestreamed at https://ipcamlive.com/villagefh

Please copy and paste the link into a new web browser. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com

