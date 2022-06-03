Memorial Day 2022: Locals provide rides for heros

By David Fleet

Editor

Ortonville — It was just days 35 before D-day, June 6, 1944 when Herb Leon turned 20 years old.

On that day Pvt. Leon almost didn’t make it to Omaha Beach.

“I was in water up to my chin when I stepped off the ramp,” recalled Herb, 98, a Groveland Township resident for more than 20 years.

“Our boat driver could not get any closer (to shore) since there were so many boats sunk in our way. I kept my gun up over my head so it would not get wet.”

Herb was with one of the U.S. Divisions to land on Omaha Beach, the code name for one of the five sectors of the Allied invasion of German-occupied France in the Normandy landings World War II.

Last Monday, Leon’s ride was much dryer and safer.

Leon was one of a handful of area veterans honored during the Ortonville Memorial Day parade with a ride in a classic car.

Long-time resident and Army Veteran Bob Fluck, who served from 1972-1975 provided Leon jaunt in his World War II era 1941 Mercury convertible.

“Leon loved the car,” said Fluck. “He was just 17-years-old and probably learning to drive when the Mercury was brand new. It was really an honor to have him in the car and he was humbled by the cheers along the parade route.”

World War II would eventually impact the production of many vehicles, including Mercury. The 1941 model was disrupted by a sudden labor strike in April 1941. Then in 1942, the model lasted only four months before the government ordered a halt to civilian automobile production. Following the official surrender of Japan in September 1945, civilian car production slowly resumed.