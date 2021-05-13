Memorial Day parade returns

Ortonville- On May 31, the Memorial Day parade and observance will return to the streets of the village and the Ortonville Cemetery. Last year, the traditional start of summer was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and the “Stay at Home” order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“Not this year,” said Ortonville VFW Post 582 Commander Dennis Hoffman.

“It’s been a difficult year, however, the Memorial Day observance is on. We encourage all veterans, family and the community to join us for the parade along with services at the cemetery.”

Line up for the parade begins at 9-9:15 a.m. in the village, parade starts at 9:30 a.m. A fly-over will be at 10 a.m. and services at the Ortonville Cemetery is at 10:30 a.m.

Hoffman reports 510 veteran flags at the Ortonville Cemetery and 88 veteran flags at the Seymour Lake Cemetery. The Avenue of Flags now includes 688 flags.