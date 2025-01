By David Fleet

The Michigan High School Football Coaches Association recently named All State football players from the 2024 season.

From Divison #4 Goodrich High School First Team defense: Luke Alward, senior defensive back and Benjamin Sennabaum, senior defensive line. First Team offense Chase Burnett, senior running back; Max Macklem, senior wide receiver and Gavin Sukup, senior offensive line. MHSFCA Coach of the Year Goodrich Tom Alward.