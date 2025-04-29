Michael Partin

PARTIN, MICHAEL WARNER, age 76, of Ortonville, passed away April 23, 2025.

He was born on April 21, 1949, in Detroit, Michigan, son to Betty Stoddard and the late Charles Partin. Loving husband of Rose for 10 wonderful years. Dear father of Cherie Schuette and Crystal Russo. Rachel (Matt) Nelson, Justin McDonald and Jared McDonald; proud grandfather of Adalyn, Ayla, Brayden, Marren, Trinity, Harper, Randy, Michael and Charlie; brother of James (the late Karen) Partin and the late Bruce (Carol Ferguson) Partin. Mike worked for Chrysler for many years. In his spare time, he was a motorcycle enthusiast, belonging to multiple clubs in the local area. He was also an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. The Family will receive friends on Friday, May 2, 2025, 10:30 AM at the Village Funeral Home of Ortonville, 135 South Street. Funeral service will follow at 11:30 AM. Pastor Sean Barton, officiating. Kindly keep Mike and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. To leave a condolence, please visit; www.VillageFH.com