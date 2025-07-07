Michael Vanden Bossche

VANDEN BOSSCHE, MICHAEL STEPHEN, age 67, of Ortonville, passed away on July 2, 2025 with his family by his side. He was born on August 29, 1957, in Detroit, Michigan, son to the late Richard and Joan Vanden Bossche (nee Neumann). Loving husband of Denise for 36 years. Dear father of Eric (Tiffany) Vanden Bossche, Ryan Vanden Bossche, Sarah (Jaemes) Vanden Bossche, and his beloved pup Peanut. Proud grandfather of Emilia, Elliot, and baby Eloise. Brother of Cathy (Mark) Sinning, Linda (Dan) Walters, Charles (Kelly) Vanden Bossche, and the late Diane Helms. Mike worked for General Motors for 50 years. He was an avid runner who enjoyed fishing, car shows, and geocaching. Most importantly, he was Magic Bus’s #1 fan. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, 11:00 AM with an instate time of 10:00 AM at St. Anne Catholic Church, 825 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville. Memorial donations in Mike’s name may be made to Hawkeye and Friends Dog Rescue or Ride Ataxia Fara. Kindly keep Michael and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. To leave a condolence, please visit; www.villagefh.com

Donation Links:

Ride Ataxia Fara: https://give.curefa.org/give/567797/#!/donation/checkout