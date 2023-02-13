Michigan State Trooper injured in township crash

Groveland Twp.- At 7:15 a.m., Feb. 7, Michigan State Police Metro North troopers responded to a traffic crash involving a state police patrol car.

According to the MSP, the trooper was southbound on Dixie Highway near Tripp Road in the right lane when a pickup truck driver attempted to pass a Road Commission for Oakland County salt truck while heading northbound. The pick up driver lost control, crossed over all lanes of travel and struck the patrol car.

“Weather does not cause crashes drivers do,” said First Lt. Michael Shaw, Michigan State Police, public information officer. “Slow down, increase that driving distance and pay attention to what is going on around you. Leave early for your destination and wear your seat belt. It will save your life.”

The trooper was transported to Ascension Genesys Hospital with injuries to his leg and hip. The at fault driver was also transported with minor injuries.

The trooper was released from the hospital later on Tuesday. The trooper was wearing a seat belt, the investigation continues.