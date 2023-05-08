Middle School principal resigns, retires

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. — Brandon Middle School principal Mike Tucker has left the district effective May 1, 2023.

“He resigned and retired from the school district,” said Brandon Superintendent Carly Stone. “We wish him well in all of his future endeavors, we wish him all the best.”

Tucker was with the district since 2010, and previously served as the Brandon High School assistant principal before being named the BMS principal in 2016.

Beginning on May 3, the district brought on Lance Harper as interim principal for BMS for the remainder of the school year. Harper retired from Davison School District five years ago, and has served in various interim administrative rolls since then.

“Mr. Harper has had an extensive career in education,” said Stone in a communication to parents. “He joins our Blackhawk family with an array of leadership experience as a former classroom elementary and middle school teacher and over 30 years as a building principal.”

The district is searching for a permanent principal for BMS, and Stone said they hope to be able to bring a candidate to the board of education for approval at their June meeting.