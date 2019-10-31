Miracle boxes heading to troops

By David Fleet

Editor

Thousands of America’s military are currently serving in difficult and dangerous locations worldwide. On Oct. 24, about a dozen gathered for a Hometown Hero Packing Party at the Old Town Hall in downtown Ortonville to recognize those serving by sending a little bit of home their way. The group packed about 50 Miracle boxes, which included small items such as candy, jerky and T-shirts to be distributed to deployed troops.

The boxes are named in honor of Army Pfc. Joe Miracle of Ortonville, who died in Afghanistan on July 5, 2007.

Funding for the project, a total of $1,870, was donated by Rummel Insurance Agency, 422 Mill St., Ortonville who collected money for postage through a variety of means including “Jean Friday.”

Every Friday if an employee chooses to wear jeans to work can do so by paying $5. From that, about $800 was collected from all the Rummel offices. In addition, Rummel donated $11.49 postage per each of the 100 Miracle Boxes that were shipped out from the Ortonville Post Office. They also supplied 100 packages of Rummel Blend coffee for each of the boxes.

“On the back of each coffee package, ‘thank you for your service,’” said Glennis Hubbard, spokesperson for Rummel. “One of the boxes was packed up with packs coffee sent to a field hospital overseas. Their number one request was coffee—that’s what they wanted. The patients and troops received the coffee.”

The packing party coordinated with Desert Angel, Inc. and also featured socks from the Ortonville Sewing Club along with letters of thanks from Rummel.

Louise Downs, founder and president of The Desert Angel started the box packing project in October 2001.

“We pack just about every month,” said Downs. “One of our first packing was The Old Town Hall—the Ortonville community is so very giving. Today we pack about 100-150 boxes each month.”

If anyone has a family member serving overseas email louise@thedesertangel.org.

“We’ll send Miracle boxes out,” she said. “Just let me know the address.”