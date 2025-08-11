Mom, 46, dies in mobile home blaze, three teens escape inferno

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp. — At 7:14 a.m.., on Aug. 4, Brandon Fire Department and Oakland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire in the Clarkston Lakes mobile home community near Sashabaw and Oak Hill roads.

A 46-year-old woman died in the blaze. Her 13-year-old son and two of his friends, ages 14 and 15, were able to escape from the home without serious injury.

“While we are still in the process of determining cause and origin, any fire is a reminder that we should make sure our smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are in working order and we know how to escape from any room in our house should an emergency call for it,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this family in this difficult time.”

The fire engulfed the single-wide home in the 3800 block of Cedar Loop, and the home was about 70% engulfed when first-responders arrived around 7:20 a.m. Neighbors were unsuccessful in their attempts to help the mother escape from the rear of the home.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigation Unit was on scene and is currently investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the son, which is available by scanning the QR Code. Donations are also being accepted at Jim’s Cracker Barrel, 5500 Oak Hill Road.