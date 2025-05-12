Mother’s Day: For the love of family & creatures

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp. — When Marjorie Begué received her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Michigan State University on May 2, the event marked the culmination of a life-long goal dedicated to the care of animals, the commitment to family coupled with determination.

The road to “doctor” Begué’s achievement began about a quarter of a century ago 25 miles east of Columbus, in the community of Pickerington, Ohio.

“Growing up the animals would find me,” she said. “I would beg my parents to have all the animals, I found a connection. From that I just find it exciting to help an animal who can’t tell us what’s going on when they are sick.The challenge is to find out just what the problem is. To me animals are caring and loving and they give that freely, I want to help them live the longest and healthiest life they can. They love you unconditionally.”

“At 14 years old my high school provided an opportunity for me to shadow a veterinarian,” said Majorie. “I would then go on weekends and after school to work with them.”

She would pursue that passion for the next 26 years

Majorie graduated Pickerington High School Central in 2004 and then earned an undergraduate degree in animal science along with a veterinarian technician degree from Ohio State University. After graduation she started working at OSU Veterinary School as an Emergency Critical Care Technician.

The clear and steady road to veterinarian school took a turn.

Marjorie married Alex, a childhood friend also from Pickerington in 2013. Alex, a career Air Force Pilot, was then reassigned to Selfridge AFB near Mount Clemens, so the couple moved to Brandon Township for his work. Over the next few years he was reassigned to Vance AFB in Enid and Altus AFB in Oklahoma.

“I was not able to stay a veterinary nurse at all the bases we lived on because we were short term, they would not hire me,” she said. “So I did other jobs including landscaping and worked in a housing leasing office. His military career was nice, I had the opportunity to see other countries when Alex was deployed and he was deployed a lot.”

The couple kept their home in Brandon Township.

Marjorie was accepted and started Veterinary School at Michigan State University in 2020, but COVID and having their first child added another year to her schooling. Eleanor was born in 2020 just before COVID and Lincoln in 2023.

Over the next four years, Majorie made the hour and half one way commute to East Lansing for classes at the veterinary school.

“We had some online classes, but for the last year and a half I was working in clinics,” she said. “A good majority of the clinics are in East Lansing, but some were here in the Ortonville area.”

“My passion for animals built with each experience especially the past year and a half when I worked as a doctor heading toward graduation,” she said. “I want to do more to help.”

“As a mom, I’m proud to show my kids that you can always go after your goal no matter what,” she said. “Don’t give up. I was an older student, but still just keep working for what you love to do. I love that I was able to share that passion with my kids, they love animals too and were part of the ‘White Coat,’ ceremony too.”

“Also, as a mom I’m more compassionate toward others, and understand that family life can present many obstacles. Things can happen and you have to persevere.”