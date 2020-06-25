Mountain bike trails ready to ride

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich- Happy trails on two wheels can now be found in the community.

Two new mountain bike trails, .8 miles and 1.5 miles that meander through a forested area behind Goodrich Middle School are open to the public.

“These trails are for our students and community to use and enjoy,” said Michelle Wagner, high school science teacher for the past 15 years. “It is being built by hand using 100 percent volunteers and is open to not only bikers but also walkers too. There are very few trails off road for biking in Genesee County. The best part there are no cars to contend with which makes the off road trails much safer.”

The club is seeking donations of scrap cedar or treated wood, flat or fieldstones, needed for the natural look of the 30 inch wide trail that features twists and turns through the woods.

“All materials will be put to good use and will help to enhance the trail for our Martians and the Goodrich Community,” she said.

“We are hoping to expand the Martian MTB Club to the MS and Elementary Levels in the near future.”

The concept of a mountain bike trail at the school started about a year ago with the Martian MTB Club.

Wagner along with GHS teacher Matthew Turnbow gathered with students at Holdridge Trail in Groveland Township where the high school Mountain Bike Club ride during the fall. The 6.2 mile loop trail is rated as moderate and offers a number of activity options.

“Biking is an extreme sports,” said Turnbow. “There are sharp turns, obstacles and a few down hill runs. It’s fun and we are getting the students outside in nature. The new mountain bike/hiking trail will provide a local trial if someone can’t make it out to another trail.”