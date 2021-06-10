Movie night /Food Trucks

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

On June 17, the Ortonville Downtown Development Authority and the Brandon Parks and Recreation department are partnering to give residents a night of food trucks and fun.

Beginning at 4 p.m., there will be food trucks along Mill and South Streets in Downtown Ortonville, sponsored by the DDA.

“We’ve all been waiting and the time has come once again for us to reopen the doors, fill the streets, resume activities, shop, dine, stroll, gather and celebrate together again,” said DDA president Courtney McClerren. “With the first Eats in the Streets food truck rally of the season, the DDA would like to say #WelcomeBackOrtonville.”

There will be 14 food trucks present, 4-9 p.m., as well as Ortonville Kettle Corn and Modern Ink Body Art will be available for airbrushed face painting.

Once dusk hits, the Brandon Parks and Rec will be holding a movie night at Sherman Park. They will be showing the movie Onward.

“Bring a blanket and your own chairs,” said parks and rec director Fred Waybrant. “Our concession stand will be open, and the movie is on community field two, the one that backs up to the church parking lot.”

The movie is free, and there will be two more coming up this summer.

For future Ortonville activities, watch the Downtown Ortonville Facebook page for information on events such as fireworks, farmer’s markets, Eats in the Streets, BBQ Take Over and more.