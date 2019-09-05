Mowing mishap ends in arrest

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- An area resident’s lawn mowing activity ended in his arrest last week.

According to sheriff reports, at 9:19 a.m., Aug. 28, Brandon deputies were traveling westbound on Seymour Lake Road when they passed a man operating a tractor and brush hog on the shoulder of the road.

As deputies passed, they heard an object strike the side of their vehicle.

After stopping, it was discovered there was a dent on the lower right passenger door caused by the brush hog kicking up a rock which damaged the vehicle. The deputies investigated and the operator was checked in the Law Enforcement Information Network where it was discovered the 23 year old man had a felony warrant for resisting and obstructing out of the 52-3 District Court.

He was arrested and transported to Oakland County Jail for lodging.