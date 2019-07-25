MSUFCU Ortonville to renovate branch

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville-The Michigan State University Federal Credit Union in the village will soon have a new look.

“We are excited about bringing a fresh new look to our Ortonville Branch,” said Deidre Davis, MSUFCU’s chief marketing officer. “Through this renovation, we are proud to invest in the growth of this vibrant community and are continuing to support our members’ financial needs; we are building dreams together.”

A remodeling project for the MSUFCU branch 4 South St., will begin Aug. 19 and should reopen Oct. 14. During that time, customers are encouraged to use the Clarkston Branch at 8055 Ortonville Road, Clarkston or visit the nearby CO-OP ATM at 22 N. Ortonville Road, which is free for customers to use. Find more CO-OP ATMs by visiting msufcu.org/locations or through the Mobile App.

“At the last planning commission meeting, we had a review of the site plan for 4 South St., that’s the MSU (Federal) credit union, it looks like it’s going to be a real nice plan,” said Larry Hayden, village council member and planning commissioner. “They’re planning on trying to restore back to the original brick that they can see behind the façade that’s over it right now.”

In the new space, rather than a traditional teller line, customers will be welcomed to an open layout with one-on-one meeting spaces in which they may conduct financial needs. From depositing a check to applying for a loan, all the same features as the current layout, but with the additional convenience of accomplishing everything in one spot, with one credit union representative.

Also new in the renovated branch will be a community wall, on which members will find information about community events the credit union is supporting, as well as information about other local events. There will also be iPads where members can learn about, and experiment with, the MSUFCU Mobile app and its online account management system, ComputerLine.

The construction will also be halted so it doesn’t interfere with Septemberfest activities. It is also advised that customers use their digital platforms such as the MSUFCU mobile app and their website. Visit them at msufcu.org, oucreditunion.org or by calling 248-836-5488.

“They’re also going to be doing some changes to the lanes through, including creating a little bit of green space in be btween the two buildings there, which I think will be nice,” said Hayden. “So we made a recommendation to approve that plan pending fire chief’s approval and pending compliance with the ordinances for the green space, but I think it’s going to be a really nice site.”

On March 25, 2016 Michigan State University Federal Credit Union merged with the Clarkston Brandon Community Credit Union and opened at the Ortonville location on South Street.