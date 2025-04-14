Muralist critters come alive on the walls at BTPL

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Ortonville — The playroom at the Brandon Township Public Library has a new mural, painted by muralist Chelsea Hensebergen. Hensenbergen was also the muralist who painted the children’s area in 2024.

“Everyone was so thrilled with the woodland animals mural that Chelsea completed in December, we knew we had to have her back,” said Laura Fromwiller, BTPL director. “Once we created the playroom and filled it with toys, that blank wall was not as fun as it could be.”

The mural was funded by the Friends of the Brandon Township Library.

“Chelsea continued with the theme and created something fun and colorful that is the perfect addition to our rooms,” said Fromwiller. “We hope our patrons love it as much as we do.”