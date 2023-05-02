Nancy Bemis

Bemis, Nancy (Kolanowski) age 67 of Ortonville, Michigan died April 28, 2023 surrounded by family. As was her wish, cremation has taken place. Nancy was born August 27, 1955 in Flint, Michigan, the daughter of Thomas Kolanowski and Joanna McCauley. She was raised in Swartz Creek and attended Swartz Creek High School. She began a high school cooperative program with Chevrolet in 1972 at the Flint Engine Plant working in the Die Room Maintenance Department. Upon graduation from Swartz Creek High School, she began her career at the Flint Engine Plant and was assigned to the Benefits Department. Subsequently she had assignments in Labor Relations, Purchasing and Salaried Personnel. She was proud to be an employee at Flint Engine. On July 15, 1989 she married Dennis Bemis and the two of them began their life together with Denny’s sons Jeff and Jon. The family then moved to Indianapolis, Indiana where Nancy worked in the Education and Training Department at Allison Gas Turbine until the birth of son Joshua. In 1992, Nancy and her family moved back to Michigan and were longtime residents of Clarkston and Ortonville since that time. While living in Ortonville, Nancy enjoyed working for several years at Marr Chiropractic. Surviving are her husband of 35 years Denny; sons Jeffrey (Sharon) Bemis, Jonathon Bemis and Joshua (Shelby) Bemis; grandchildren Zachary, Audrey, Lauren, Potter and Sawyer; her brother Timothy Kolanowski (Gayle Matthews); step-mother Kathy Kolanowski; sister-in-law Mary Kolanowski and niece and nephew Erica and Ethan Kolanowski. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Tami Yackley and brother Thomas Kolanowski. Nancy enjoyed her children and grandchildren dearly. Although she joked about not being naturally athletic like her sons, she still enjoyed golfing and skiing, both water and snow. She especially enjoyed following her sons sporting events / careers in baseball, football, hockey and wake boarding. Nancy was a very talented and crafty lady who enjoyed sewing, quilting, card making, photography and ceramics. She was known by many to be a gracious host, serving great meals to all those who came to “party with the Bemis’s” at the pool or the lake. Known to be bluntly honest, Nancy nonetheless never met a stranger and had a gift of making everyone feel welcome and at ease. She was kind to all and particularly good working with the elderly in her life (especially Denny)! The family is very thankful to the outpouring of kindness and help from so many wonderful people as she faced Alzheimer’s disease. They are especially thankful for the amazing care given to her by her at-home-hospice Nurse Andrew and Care Giver Connie. Memorial Service will be Wednesday, May 3rd at 11:00 a.m. at Village Funeral Home 135 South Street, Ortonville. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, those desiring, may make contributions to McLaren Hospice Care at 1515 Cal Drive, Davison, MI 48423 or to the Alzheimer’s Association in Nancy’s honor. On line tributes may be shared at www.villagefh.com .