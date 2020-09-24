Naomi Farner

FARNER, Naomi Joyce “Duke” – of Goodrich, MI, age 87, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

Naomi was born in Grand Blanc, MI on October 26, 1932, daughter of the late John and Hazel (Hegel) Main. She was one of seven siblings. Naomi was married to Harold W. Farner for 54 years until his passing in 2008. She loved gardening, baking, taking care of her home and family and was an avid golfer. Naomi enjoyed watching the birds at her many bird feeders.

Naomi is survived by her son, Timothy (Susan) Farner; grandsons, Jared (Nicole) Farner and Kyle Farner; sister, Rowena Fox; brother, Marvin (Barbara) Main; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold W. Farner; siblings, Odessa Cantley, Joanne Terryah, Carthon Main and Norman Main.

Per Naomi’s wishes, a private entombment will take place at Crestwood Cemetery on Monday, September 28, 2020.