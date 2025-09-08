Narrin Street paving project dropped

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Ortonville — During the regular meeting on Aug. 25, the Ortonville village council voted 5-2 to dissolve the current MDOT resolution to pave Narrin Street between Mill Street and M-15 with grant funds. Village president Ken Quisenberry and council member Larry Hayden voted against the motion.

“Basically, at the end of the day, we can choose right now, moving forward, forgetting about everything we did in the past and whatever money is already invested in that,” said Village Manager Matt Ryan. “We can continue moving forward and spend somewhere between $77,000-$92,000 additionally to do that stretch of Narrin, or we could spend $12,000 with the current paving project.”

The grant funds were previously awarded as part of the Small Urban Grant, and were originally intended for an Oakwood Road sidewalk project in March 2023. The sidewalk project fell through due to issues with easements, and the federal funds provided through MDOT were redirected to Narrin Street in March of 2024, which were planned to be used last fiscal year. The grant allocated the village $60,000, about half of which was used for engineering for the project, and the other half which was intended be used on Narrin, along with about $100,000 of village funds.