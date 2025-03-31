Narrin Street repaving project approved

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Ortonville — During the regular meeting on Monday night, the Ortonville village council voted unanimously to use grant funds and village funds to re-pave part of Narrin Street, from M-15 to Mill Street.

The grant funds were previously awarded as part of the Small Urban Grant, and were originally intended for an Oakwood Road sidewalk project in March 2023. The sidewalk project fell through due to issues with easements, and the federal funds provided through MDOT were redirected to Narrin Street in March of 2024, which were planned to be used this fiscal year. The grant allocated the village $60,000, about half of which was used for engineering for the project, and the other half which will be used on Narrin, along with about $100,000 of village funds.

“It’s a horrible section of road, and I suggest we move forward, but it requires this board to approve that we take the remaining $30,000 in grant money, as well as kick in $100,000 of our own money to make that project,” said village president Ken Quisenberry. “It’s not that long of a stretch, we’ve ogt a lot invested in it so far.”

Quisenberry also explained that Narrin Street is one of three entrances into Ortonville from M-15, and that drivers take it to avoid the traffic at the light at Mill Street and M-15.

“This does, in my opinion, alleviate some of the traffic that would regularly turn at the light,” he said.

The project is expected to be tackled this year.