New BGYA caseworker assigned

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.— Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance has a new caseworker as of Tuesday.

“I have been a caseworker for Oakland County Youth Assistance for seven years,” said Tasha Hanson. “All seven of those years I was assigned to Ferndale Public Schools. Prior to working with Youth Assistance, I worked as a juvenile probation officer through the 6th Circuit Court-Family Division for 10 years. Prior to working in probation, I worked at the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office as the social worker for the child sexual assault unit.”

Hanson takes over the position from Ragen Rockwell, who was transferred to Waterford. The BGYA position is split part-time with Holly Area Youth Assistance, which Hanson will be servicing as well.

She grew up in Davisburg, and graduated with Clarkston School before going on to Oakland University for a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in counseling.

“I have heard wonderful things about this community and am looking forward to getting to know all of the community members, sponsors and partners of BGYA,” she said. “My favorite part of being a caseworker for Youth Assistance is working with the kids on my caseload and in the community. They have so much energy and are so resilient, they inspire me to be a better person.”

To contact Hanson in the BGYA office, 248-627-1800 ext. 1717.