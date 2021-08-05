New BHS Vice Principal named

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

New Vice Principal Megan Koslowski started at BHS on Aug. 2, and she is getting ready for the new school year. She will also be the principal of the Brandon Learn From Home program.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know the community, the kids, the staff,” she said. “I love working with people.

Koslowski has been in education for 16 years, 13 years of teaching and four years of administrative.

“My last two years of teaching, I split my time in the office as assistant principal and then taught in the afternoons,” she said. “And then the last two years I was the principal in Caseville.”

Koslowski graduated from Romeo High School, then went to Western Michigan University for college.

“After college I wanted to leave the state of Michigan and go and just see other things, so I started my teaching career in Baltimore, Maryland, and I taught there for four years and absolutely loved it,” she said. “But my husband and I wanted to come back to Michigan because we were ready to have a family, so I came back to Michigan and I taught in Taylor for four years.”

After teaching in Taylor, her family moved to Caseville, where she taught and was principal for two years before taking the vice principal job at Brandon to be closer to family.

“My kids are excited to be in the area,” she said. “I’m really looking forward to being a part of the community and excited to get to know everybody.”

Koslowski replaces David Wyatt who stepped down last month for a new position as Dean/Principal at OSTC-Northwest in Clarkston