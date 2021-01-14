New Brandon School Board president

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

At the regular meeting on Monday night, the Brandon Board of Education approved board positions for the 2021 calendar year. All votes were unanimous.

Lisa Kavalhuna was approved for the position of president, Diane Salter was approved as vice president, Melissa Clark was approved to remain as secretary, and Kimberly Smith-Kulaga was approved as treasurer.

“I appreciate everybody’s support and look forward to a good year,” said Kavalhuna. “With this kind of team, how could it not be? It’s going to be fantastic.”

The board also voted to take no financial compensation for the year, as has been the practice in the past. They will continue to meet on the third Monday of every month unless otherwise stated.