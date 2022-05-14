New home for rescued farm animals

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- Soon Abraham Ranch will be home to farm animals that will be adoptable through the Michigan Humane Society.

“We built them the Taj Mahal of chicken coops,” said Mike Riddle of Rison Construction. “We built the horse pastures, pasture for goats, for pigs, for cows.”

The project has been underway since October when Erik and Katie Abraham bought the property, which was formerly OATS, Offering Alternative Therapy with Smiles, which moved to Groveland Township in 2017. The repairs on the property and buildings has been extensive, and there is still work to be done, but it is now equipped to house animals for the Humane Society.

“We built an office for Michigan Humane,” said Riddle, who manages the project with his wife Marcy. “We have been fortunate enough to work with Erik and Katie Abraham to create their beautiful Abraham Ranch right here in our hometown. Rison Construction has been working in conjunction with our incredible subcontractors to help make this possible: Lighthouse Electrical, D & M Plumbing, Dynamic HVAC, Bostwick Excavating, Elite Landscaping, All Improvements, Prime Time Services and Midwest Concrete.”

While there is still work to be done, there are some new Abraham Ranch ambassadors that are awaiting adoptable animal arrival.

“We call them Abraham Ranch ambassadors because they’ll be here for their whole lives,” said Katie Abraham, owner of the property and board member for Michigan Humane Society. “But the Michigan Humane side will be rehabilitating and adopting out farm animals.”

Katie and Erik Abraham own the property, and are allowing Michigan Humane to operate out of it. The property is not open to the public, but anyone looking to adopt animals can do so by appointment with the Michigan Humane Society.

Currently, they are fully staffed for the 80 acre property. contact:

michiganhumane.org/michigan-humane-center-for-farm-animal-care/ or at abrahamranch.com