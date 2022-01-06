New in town, August Grace Interiors

By David Fleet

Editor

Ortonville-August Grace Interiors has arrived.

On Dec. 28, Lisa Susko owner of August Grace Interiors, 449 Mill St. along with the Ortonville DDA, officially opened a new home styling studio in the village.

“I hope to bring you inspiration and ideas for making your home inviting and welcoming, not only to your guests, but for you at the end of a long day,” said Susko. “I love the small town feel here in Ortonville. The building and community is just what I was looking for in the village.”

Susko, a Rochester Hills resident, earned a Business Administration degree from Baker College and works in project management.

After styling and designing spaces for family and friends for several years, Susko decided to make an official business out of it in 2020 and opened the Ortonville location.

“I started with home staging and quickly learned that my true passion is in the forever home,” she said. “I love everything about homes. I enjoy seeing the character of a family come through in their home.”

At August Grace we like to call this “making your home your own,” she said.

“I feel strongly that a home should evoke the style and character of its owners,” said Susko. “It should be a sanctuary, a place of rest and relaxation. The right design can give you that relaxing feel when you walk in the door. I prefer cozy, embracing styles. I like a home to be inviting and have character. I believe your home should tell your story.”

August Grace Interiors is a HSR Certified Professional home staging and home styling organization serving the Metro Detroit area and beyond.

August Grace Interiors was awarded a Best of Houzz Service Award in 2021. Call (248) 274-6446 or email augustgraceinteriors@gmail.com for an appointment.