New location for Hayme Serrato’s Martial Arts

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Hayme Serrato’s Martial Arts has moved locations and is now open. The new location is at 465 South St., Suite 2 in Ortonville.

“My building was sold, and the building was a little bit big for me, so it was good that I moved to a smaller building,” said Serrato. “I get quite a few people going through here.”

Serrato is now located next to Tom’s Market, across from A&W. The building is also art of the Ortonville Downtown Development Authority district. He was closed for some of the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is hoping to fully return to normal.

“Business is picking up a little bit since COVID, especially since we no longer have to wear the masks as much,” he said. “If they’ve been vaccinated, they don’t have to, but some people still do if they don’t feel comfortable.”

Classes for five and six year olds are starting again after having been canceled due to the pandemic, and there are specials running for classes all the time.

“Look for our monthly specials we have,” he said. “Usually they get two weeks free or a free uniform. Call or look on the website.”

To contact Serrato, or sign up for classes, call 248-793-3312 or visit the website at haymeserratomartialarts.com.