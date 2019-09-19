New look Brandon Township Library to host open house

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- The Library renovations are almost complete, and they will be hosting a grand re-opening on Sept. 27.

“At 9 a.m., we will have a ribbon cutting and we’ll have cake in the community room,” said Library Director Rebecca Higgerson. “We invite everyone in to see where their tax dollars go and their beautiful library. Hopefully they’ll love it as much as our regular patrons and the staff and the library board.”

The library has been closed since Aug. 26 for renovations, which included carpet replacement, painting and replacing the tile in the lobby.

“It (the tile) was very loud,” said Higgerson. “And because of the tower, it echoed up into the tower and the noise was amplified. And during the winter, with all that salt, it was starting to wear. We have a walk-off carpet now, which will be a lot easier care.”

Some other changes are the swapping of the quiet study area with the Friends of the Library book sale area, to make the study room cozier and a bit more quiet. Some shelves also moved in the adult area to make some parts feel more open and some parts feel cozier. There will also be new doors installed prior to the grand opening next week.

“The doors were original,” said Higgerson. “We had to replace some before that were warping, so now all the doors will match throughout.”

There are also new covers for the bases for handicap parking out front, and plenty of new paint.

“I have to say, we’ve gotten a lot of feedback, and people love the yellow,” she said. “We also bought new tables for the community room, something nicer than the white plastic tables. It’s just a refresh that we’re all pretty jazzed about.”

The grand re-opening for the Brandon Township Public Library, 304 South St., Ortonville, will be at 9 a.m. on Sept. 27. Contact the library at (248) 627-1460.