New look to Brandon School Board

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Three of the four school board members who have terms up this November in Brandon have decided not to run for reelection.

Marianne Dwyer, Kevin McClellen and John Chartier are not going to be on the ballot this November.

“I’m going to be 68 years old here in December, I’m done,” said Chartier. “When I first started, I wanted to give something back to the community. It’s been an honor to serve on that board. We got things done, I think we made the school a lot better. Thank you for having faith in me to be in charge, it’s an honor.”

Chartier is also a graduate of Brandon, and expressed that he enjoyed serving the school district he graduated from.

“I am honored to have served my community on the Brandon Board of Education for 10 years since I was first appointed,” said McClellen. “I believe that my strong leadership and business focus has helped shape how well our district has managed through all the changes in public education. While I still want to serve my community, I feel it is time for a new generation of leaders to take over. I’m looking at this as a ‘retirement’ from the Board of Education for me.”

Current treasurer Dwyer said she was glad to have served the district.

“I am so glad I had the privilege of working with many great dedicated individuals within the Brandon School District and the surrounding community,” she said. “Brandon School District is a true gem and a reflection of the strong commitment of so many. As an empty nester, I am unsure where the next 5-10 years will take me but I will always be a committed Blackhawk!”