New majority in Goodrich council

By David Fleet

Editor

On Tuesday, Village of Goodrich newcomers Melissa Schluentz, Keith Walworth and Sherry Ann Moore were elected and will comprise the new majority on the five council board. Council incumbents opted not to seek re-election.

Shirley Kautman-Jones (R) was elected as Atlas Township Supervisor with 3,678 votes or 66 percent over Democrat Justin Folts who garnered 1,537 votes or 27 percent of the votes. Jones, who served two terms as supervisor from 2008-2016, defeated incumbent township supervisor Tere Onica in the Republican primary in August.

“Thank you to all the voters of Atlas Township and the Village of Goodrich for having faith in me,” said Kautman-Jones on Wednesday following the election. “I’m honored to serve the people for the next four years. They know where to find me. You have to be the voice of the people who elect you.”

Kautman-Jones is currently one of a five person board appointed by the Genesee County Board of Commissioners to provide the organizational direction and policy guidance for the Road Commission. Her term will expire on Dec. 31, 2020.

“It’s a conflict of interest so I’ll have to step down from the Road Commission board,” she said.

Kautman-Jones will join incumbents Katie Vick, Atlas Township Clerk; Ann Marie Moore, Atlas Township Treasurer; Atlas Township Trustees Pat Major and Berry June on the board who were uncontested on Nov. 3.

Also elected incumbent 51st District State Rep. Mike Mueller (R), serving Atlas and Groveland townships won reelection over Brad May (D) with 29,173 votes to 17,181. Incumbent County Commissioner 5th District Mark Young (D) serving Atlas Township also won reelection over GOP challenger Sean Trowbridge.

Incumbent Goodrich School board trustees Jeff Brown and Kurt Schulte were reelected and newcomer Ginny Yuschak was also elected to six year terms.