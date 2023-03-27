New manufacturing facility: Shannon Precision Fastener

By David Fleet

Editor

Holly Twp. — On March 17, Shannon Precision Fastener officially opened the 170,000 square foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility near McClelland Road and I-75.

In September 2021, Madison Heights-based Shannon Precision Fastener began construction of the fastener manufacturing facility just north of Groveland Township. When at full capacity this summer, the new facility will produce 750,000,000 fasteners a year. The new manufacturing facility is adjacent to the 71,000 square foot Shannon Precision Fastener distribution center opened in 2017.

“We are excited to grow again our Holly facility and remain strong in our communities in which we operate,” said Edward L. Lumm, President/CEO of Shannon Precision Fastener, LLC. Lumm, a former Brandon resident, Holly native and 1983 graduate of Holly High School, became president and CEO in 2009 during the deepest part of the recession, and credits a staff of 250 very hard working individuals for the company’s success.

The distribution and manufacturing center is the newest in a series of expansions by Shannon Precision Fastener, which manufactures precision engineered fasteners primarily for automotive OEM’s that include powertrain, chassis, and safety critical applications.

Shannon Precision Fastener was recently awarded the 2022 Supplier of the Year and Overdrive Award selected by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics leaders. Starting in 2016, Shannon Industries has won Supplier of the Year for seven consecutive years. Winners were chosen based on performance criteria in product purchasing, global purchasing and manufacturing services, customer care and after-sales and logistics. In addition, Shannon Precision Fastener was one of Ford Motor Company Top Suppliers and was named Holly Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year for 2023

“Please rest assured we are not entitled to any of these accolades,” said Lumm. “They must be earned each day with hard work.”

“We appreciate the support of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Oakland County Economic Development and Community Affairs group, and the Township of Holly. As we have proven in Madison Heights and Auburn Hills, we are confident that Holly will see that Shannon Precision Fastener is a company that you will be proud to have located in your community.”

Shannon Precision Fastener, was founded in 2004 by Chuck O’Brien and Paul Morath.