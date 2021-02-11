New name for Holly Post Office

By David Fleet

Editor

The Holly Post Office, 108 W Maple St, Holly, will have a new name.

In honor of the service and sacrifice of Holly residents throughout history and recognition that Holly is the home of the Great Lakes National Cemetery, the local post office will soon be officially known as the Holly Veterans Memorial Post Office.

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-8th Dist.). The 8th District includes about 750,000 residents in Ingham, Livingston, and North Oakland counties. Brandon and Groveland townships are in the 8th District.

“This is in honor of our local veterans, as well as the 7th busiest federal cemetery in the country,” said Slotkin. “I believe that service is the greatest “love letter” you can send your country. It’s only fitting we should pay tribute to that service each time we send letters of our own. Stay tuned for an invite to the naming ceremony, when we can once again gather.”

The bill to change the name was first introduced in February 2020 by Slotkin and then passed the United States House of Representative Sept.30, 2020. It then passed Congress in December 2020 and then signed by the President.