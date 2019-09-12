New owner at Marathon

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Groveland Twp.- The Marathon station at 15 M-15, Ortonville has a new owner.

“We’re remodeling the store,” said new owner Nick Patel. “We’re trying to bring in food, like sandwiches and stuff, beer and possibly liquor.”

Patel, also owner of Smoker’s Palace, 1768 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville, has been a member of the community for the past 8 years.

“We’re competitive in price with our cigarettes, our pop,” he said. “It’s the same gas, we still carry the ethanol free fuel.”

In addition to a remodel coming soon, there is also a new point-of-sale system for fast service and updated operations. But there’s still the same variety of drinks, snacks and more in store, as well as great service and friendly staff.

Visit the Marathon gas station at 15 M-15, Ortonville, open 5 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday.