New road funds for village

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville-On May 23, the Oakland County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution sponsored by commissioner Michael Spisz securing $4,554 for the village. The money comes from the county’s Local Road Improvement Program, and will be used for road maintenance and repairs.

“It’s a 50/50 matching grant for crack sealing in the village,” said Village President Tonja Brice. “It provides the DPW the opportunity to do the crack sealing themselves, ensuring us quality work. This program allows us to proactively maintain our roads longer.”

The LRIP launched in 2016, and since has contributed around an estimated $70 million to local roads throughout the county. It also helps to combat the under-funding from the state of Michigan and federal government in local roads.

“The hot topic continues to be roads,” said Spisz. “Coming out of a long winter has taken its toll on roads across Oakland County, it is great to see the villages of Oxford and Ortonville take advantage of this opportunity to put county matching funds towards improving local roads.”

The village of Oxford also received $26,689 in funding.