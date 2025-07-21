New sales, leasing professional at Randy Wise Ford Ortonville

By David Fleet

Brandon Twp.— Earlier this month Jamie Ramsey was hired as a Sales and Leasing professional at Randy Wise Ford-Ortonville, 968 S. Ortonville Road.

Ramsey, a Grand Blanc native and a 2000 Grand Blanc High School graduate, attended Mott Community College where he studied business management. He has since worked in his own business in the Oakland, Genesee county area.

“The team here at Randy Wise Ford-Ortonville is outstanding,” said Ramsey. “I’m eager to work with the surrounding community that I’ve been a part of for the past 20 years.”

Ramsey joined the team at Randy Wise Ford-Ortonville, which since 2004 has served the community and remains a leader in new and pre-owned vehicles for northern Oakland and southern Genesee counties.

“Building relationships with area residents and providing top notch service as part of the team here at Randy Wise Ford is my goal. Stop by and check out all we have to offer.”

From technology to safety to navigation systems the automotive world has changed over the years, but the business of caring for the customer remains.

Contact Jamie 248-627-3730 or 810-701-0334.