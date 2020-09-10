New school board trustee appointed

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

At a special meeting on Wednesday night, the Brandon Board of Education voted 5-0 to appoint Kim Smith-Kugala to the vacant seat on the board of education. The position was previously held by Sarah Allen, who resigned last month. Four other candidates were interviewed as well. Board member Kevin McClellen was absent with notice.

“I think having someone come aboard that does have some experience helps,” said board president Diane Salter. “I think that, for me, is a void I think we could fill right now.”

Smith-Kugala has a 20-year career in corporate education, has recently taken a step back from the corporate space and decided to focus on public education. She also previously served on the school board.

“I’m here because I’m looking for ways to contribute,” she said. “The things that I’ve seen happen here in the last five years have been incredible, I want to build on that.”

The partial term ends Dec. 21, 2022.