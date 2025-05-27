New sign at MSP/GTFD station one

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Groveland Twp. — On May 12, the Groveland Township Board of Trustees voted 5-0 to purchase a freestanding sign with a LED message center. The 10 feet by 10 feet sign will be located along Grange Hall Road at the site of the new Michigan State Police detachment and Groveland Township Fire Station #1 building near I-75. The cost of the sign is $68,000 and was purchased from Ortonville-based MRJ Sign Company.

“I know this is a lot of money,” said Kevin Scramlin, township supervisor. “We have over a $3 million building, it’s a good thing to set the tone for the community. I never realized how many people look at the sign (at the Groveland Township office) until I took office here. And, we’ll have more traffic count over there (on Grange Hall Road). Messages could be fire department or township related.”

The new sign will be used for ongoing public messages, direction to the MSP/Groveland Township Fire station and promotion of the technology park.

The new facility is located in the Mines of Oakland site will replace the aging MSP/Groveland Township Fire Department Station #1 at the intersection of Grange Hall and Dixie Highway. The new building is expected to open in about 60 days.