New store:Healthy Futures Organic Feed Supply

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp. — Whether for eggs or meat, chickens are only as good as what they eat. Township resident Mitch Willis now provides organic feed, bedding and soil amendments that not only enhances the nutritional value for consumption, but also the overall health of the animal.

Willis, first opened a Groveland Township location in 2020. The company recently expanded with a Healthy Futures Organic Feed Supply, 7508 ME Cad Blvd., Ste. B, Clarkston. Product pick at the Groveland Township location is by appointment.

Willis, was seeking animal feed for his chickens that was organic, non-GMO and soy free.

“Every product that I could find in local stores did not fit,” said Willis. “Only New Country Organics they are the only company that has all three.”

“Because we are consuming the eggs and chickens are only as good as the feed you give them,” he said. “Second, for the animals that have allergies, it’s the perfect product. The soy free feeding is the key. Many of my customers report the health of their animals improves once they give it a try. Healthier animals also spell less cost in veterinarian bills in the long run.”

You can really taste the difference, he said.

“The color of the yolk and the flavor of the chicken, it’s miles above, over other organic,” he said. “You’ll see and taste the difference.”

Healthy Futures also provides sustainable organic compost, potting soil, fertilizer and soil amendments.

“I believe in supporting my neighbors with products from Michigan,” he said.

Willis also supplies organic bedding for animals. Eastern Upper Peninsula Wood shavings premium-flake organic wood shavings are made with a mixture of spruce and balsam.

“The product produces less dust and is chemical free,” he said. “My horse customers are finding fewer respiratory problems with the organic product.”

Healthy Futures Organic offers feed for chickens, horses, goats, sheep, llama, alpaca, rabbit, swine and fowl. Organic horticulture products include soil amendments and Dairy Doo.

Futures Organic Feed Supply is open 9 a.m.- 6 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday. 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday. Deliveries Tuesday and Thursday. (248) 550-6755, HealthyFuturesOFS.com.